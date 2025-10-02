Sabrina Eccles Leads Marquette Catholic Girls in Triad Invite Cross Country Race
Despite hot conditions, Marquette Catholic runners posted strong performances in both girls and boys races at the competitive Triad Invitational on October 1.
TROY - At the Triad Cross Country Invitational held on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, under notably hot conditions, Marquette Catholic runners delivered a series of strong performances across both the girls’ and boys’ races.
Among the Marquette Catholic girls, Sabrina Eccles led the pack with a 13th-place finish, crossing the line in 21 minutes, 56.40 seconds. Caroline Cardinal followed in 77th place with a time of 25:31.20, while Isabel Stabinsky placed 96th at 27:06.30. Other finishers included Katherine Fitzgerald (100th, 27:29.00), Colette Manns (103rd, 27:47.40), Grace Fischer (118th, 29:00.70), Isabel Downey (133rd, 30:30.80), and Hannah Raycraft (146th, 34:15.60).
In the boys’ competition, Carson Klasner secured 42nd place with a time of 19:14.10. Kanin Kelly finished 165th in 24:36.90, and Jackson Dimitroff completed the race in 188th place, recording a time of 31:53.10.
