TROY - At the Triad Cross Country Invitational held on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, under notably hot conditions, Marquette Catholic runners delivered a series of strong performances across both the girls’ and boys’ races.

Among the Marquette Catholic girls, Sabrina Eccles led the pack with a 13th-place finish, crossing the line in 21 minutes, 56.40 seconds. Caroline Cardinal followed in 77th place with a time of 25:31.20, while Isabel Stabinsky placed 96th at 27:06.30. Other finishers included Katherine Fitzgerald (100th, 27:29.00), Colette Manns (103rd, 27:47.40), Grace Fischer (118th, 29:00.70), Isabel Downey (133rd, 30:30.80), and Hannah Raycraft (146th, 34:15.60).

In the boys’ competition, Carson Klasner secured 42nd place with a time of 19:14.10. Kanin Kelly finished 165th in 24:36.90, and Jackson Dimitroff completed the race in 188th place, recording a time of 31:53.10.

