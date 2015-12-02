SAAC Kids Night Out event Friday at Vadalabene Center Gym Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host its annual “Kids Night Out” event Friday, Dec. 4. The event will run 6-10 p.m. and takes place in the Vadalabene Center Gym.



Kid’s Night Out is open to children ages 4 and older. The cost is $15 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in the same family.



Children will enjoy a fun-filled evening with SIUE Student-Athletes. Activities include: board games, basketball, volleyball, movies, snacks, tag, kickball and much more!



For more information or to make a reservation, contact Kelly Traynor at 618-650-5257 or ktrayno@siue.edu. Walk-ups are welcome. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending