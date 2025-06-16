SPRINGFIELD - Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg’s rookie baseball card, “Star Wars” comic books, a Yoda Pez dispenser, Elvis Presley coins, a 1995W $50 Gold Eagle coin, and stamp collections are among the unclaimed property items the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is auctioning online from June 13 through June 22.

The online auction includes other sports collectible cards of iconic baseball, basketball, and hockey players, including Ernie Banks, Bob Gibson, Johnny Bench, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. Also available to bid on: vintage pocket watches and other jewelry; currency notes from various countries, including sheets of uncut U.S. $10 bills; and 10 one ounce .999 fine silver bars and rounds.

“Everyone is welcome – and encouraged – to explore our online auction. It isn’t meant only for collectors. The online auction is a convenient way for people to add to a personal collection or find a distinctive gift, like a Pez dispenser with Yoda’s head,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois.

A total of 200 lots will be auctioned, some featuring multiple items. To view auction items, go to the catalog on the HiBid website. Photos of some items also are on the State Treasurer’s Office website here.

Prospective bidders first must sign up on HiBid and create an account. There are a couple of ways to do this. One is to go to hibid.com/ and click on “Create Account” and fill in your information. Another is to go to the catalog, scroll down, and click on “Register to Bid.” For questions, call 217.557.8567.

The Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and the contents of safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the Treasurer’s Office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner. Items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for 10 years. All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes.

The Treasurer’s Office conducts online auctions of unclaimed property periodically throughout the year because it does not have the physical space to store the items indefinitely. The office also conducts an annual, in-person auction of unclaimed property during the Illinois State Fair in August. This year’s State Fair auction is scheduled for Saturday, August 16.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search the state’s unclaimed property website, also known as I-CASH, find missing money that should be returned to them. Visit the I-CASH website at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to find out if any missing money is waiting for you.

