EDWARDSVILLE – Ryleigh Owens has fast become an important member of the Edwardsville softball team’s pitching staff as a freshman, coming in in relief, and has pitched very well in helping the Tigers.

It was on display again on Friday, as Owens came in with the bases loaded and one out against Teutopolis, getting the first batter she faced to hit into a double play, and from there, allowed only three hits while striking out two, including the game-clinching strikeout, as the Tigers defeated the Wooden Shoes 4-0 at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

“Yeah, it’s really big to give the freshmen a role on a varsity team,” Owens said in an interview following the Tigers’ win. “I’m honored to have that opportunity to make that happen for my team.”

When Owens is brought into a game to pitch, her mindset is to stay focused on what she needs to do to get batters out.

“Just make sure I refocus for every pitch,” Owens said, “and make sure I just hit my spots and stay tight.”

Owens’ arsenal of pitches have all been working well for her thus far, and it makes her that much more effective.

“Honestly, there’ll all kind of working right now,” Owens said. “So, I’m excited.”

Owens feels it’s her fastball that’s been her best pitch, and she uses it consistently to get the batters out.

“My fastball has been consistent,” Owens said.

And with the end of the regular season and the IHSA Class 4A playoffs around the corner, Owens feels that the Tigers are coming together, and it’s all a matter of being focused.

“We just have to stay tight, and stay focused throughout the whole game,” Owens said, “and not slip up, and stay focused.”

As far as goals for the remainder of the regular season and the postseason, Owens is keeping it very easy and simple.

“Just make sure we do the little things and focus on the little things,” Owens said, “and get them done.”

