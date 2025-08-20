BOYS GOLF

TIGERS FINISH EIGHTH AS TEAM, SHEA COMES IN 11TH INDIVIDUALLY FOR KAHOKS AT TIGER DEN INVITATIONAL: Edwardsville finished eighth as a team, while Collinsville's Ryker Shea wound up in 11th in the individual standings at the two-day Tiger Den Invitational, played over the weekend in Champaign-Urbana and Bloomington.

The Tigers had a two-day team total of 624 to place eighth, with West Chicago Wheaton Academy winning the tournament with a 575, Evanston was second with a 588, and LaGrange Lyons placed third at 595. O'Fallon was seventh with a 620, followed by the Tigers, Highland came in ninth at 626, and the Kahoks were 11th with a 641.

Shea placed 11th in the standings with a two-day total of 149, with Carson Warta leading the Tigers with a 155, while Owen Berning had a 156 for the two days. Quinn Berning had a 161 for Edwardsville, while Luke Maxim fired a 162, Sam Shaw had a 163, Bennett Briggs shot a 165, and both Michael Shaw and Drew Capron had a 167 each.

CARLINVILLE PLACES SIXTH, STAUNTON NINTH AT TAYLORVILLE INVITATIONAL: Carlinville finished in sixth place, and Staunton was ninth at the two teams opened their seasons at the Taylorville invitational tournament over the weekend.

Mt. Zion won the team title with a 309, with Effingham taking second at 315, and Williamsville came in third, as the Flaming Hearts won a tiebreak over the Bullets. The Cavaliers were sixth at 326, while the Bulldogs came in ninth at 336.

Carter Ziln of Carlinville and Owen Rizzi of Staunton were part of a four-way deadlock for 12th to lead their teams, both shooting a 69.

