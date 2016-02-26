Name: Ryder Levi

Parents: Meagan and Russel Kallal of Brighton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches

Time : 1:13 pm

Date: January 24th, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings:Chase (5) Mabry (2)

Grand parents:
Ronals and Diane of Kallal of Fieldon, Randy and Penny Abbott

Great Grandparents:
Kenneth Walker or West Alton, MO and James and Opal Kallal of Jerseyville

