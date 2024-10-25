PEORIA - Father McGivney's girls cross country begins its post-season path to state with this sectional meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Trenton-Wesclin.

The Griffins are prepared for a strong meet after a recent weekend showing in Peoria.

The Father McGivney varsity girls captured fifth overall with 239 points in a meet this past weekend in Peoria. Elena Rybak led the Griffins in 4th overall in 17:45 for three miles.

Jane Cummins turned in what head coach Jim Helton termed "a huge personal best," racing to 15th overall in 18:45...a 60-second improvement.

"We had several girls tripped on the course, but still came close to their personal bests," said Helton and he listed the girls: McKenzie Jones (70th), season-best 20:59, Ainsley Turkington (95th) 21:45, Isabella Harris (107) 22:02, and Bella Redenius (148) 23:38.

