TRENTON - Father McGivney Catholic's Elana Rybak and Jane Cummings finished third and fourth individually, and it was enough to send the Griffins' girls cross country team to the championship of the IHSA Class 1A Trenton Wesclin regional meet, held Saturday morning at Wesclin High School.

In face, all seven schools who fielded complete teams qualified for the Benton sectional next week. McGivney won with 44 points, with Belleville Althoff Catholic second at 66 points, just ahead of third place Breese Mater Dei Catholic at 69 points. In fourth place was Okawville at 77 points, Roxana came in fifth at 103 points, Nashville was sixth at 147 points, and the host Warriors were seventh with 173 points. Marquette Catholic, Dupo, Metro-East Lutheran, Maryville Christian, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy, Waterloo Gibault Catholic, and East Alton-Wood River also had runners who competed, but not enough for a team score.

Breigh Desmond of the Crusaders won the race at 18:10.6, while Caroline Tepe of he Rockets was second at 18:14.5, Rybak came in third at 18:35.9. Cummins was fourth at 18:44.0, and Gianna Stassi of Roxana rounded out the top five at 18:58.3.

In addition to Desmond, Althoff saw Grace Jensen finish sixth at 19:02.7, Ava Lock came in at 21:09.5, Bethany Kee was in at 21:45.6, Molly Distler had a time of 22:00.1, and LillAna Roberson came in at 23:49.5. To go along with Rybak and Cummins, the Griffins had McKenzie Jones finish 10th at 19:59.4, while Bella Redenius had a time of 20:29.6, Ainsley Turkington was home at 21:22.5, Isabella Harris was in at 21:58.4, and Miley Badgett had a time of 22:05.4.

Along with Stassi, the Shells saw Bailey Schallenberg-Decker come in at 20:54.0, Elizabeth Clouse was home at 21;50.0, Taylor Partridge was in at 22:33.2, Gracie Curran came home at 25:13.8, and Kaitlyn Garland's time was 26:19.1.

Among the individuals, the Explorers saw Sabrina Eccles in at 22:34.1, Cassidy Eccles was home at 25:27.2, Grace Fischer had a time of 26:03.3, and Isabel Downey was in at 27:25.3., but all failed to qualify for the sectional. Izzy McLeod was the only Knights' runner to qualify for the sectional, coming in at 20:59.4, while Marion Hemmer came in at 23:09.6, Lily Walloch had a time of 23:19.0, and Abigail Packer was in at 23:56.5.

Mia Donald went through to the sectional for the Lions, coming home at 21:18.8, while Isabella Hill had a time of 24:56.7, and Sarena Aguirre came in at 29:58.1. Lilly Finley led the Eagles with a time of 24:34.5, while Catherine Williams was home at 25:09.5, and Gabrielle Nava had a time of 25:29.7, but none of the First Baptist runners advanced.

Finally, Mackenzie Miller led the Oilers with a time of 24.19.4, while Julie Pitts was in at 28:36.6. Neither runner for EAWR qualified for the sectional.

In the Shelbyville regional, as in the Wesclin regional, all seven schools that fielded complete teams qualified for the Toledo Cumberland sectional. The host Rams swept the top three spots to win the team title at 29 points, while Monticello was second at 45 points, Decatur St. Teresa Catholic was third with 79 points, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was fourth at 93 points, in fifth place was Moweaqua Central A&M with 131 points, sixth place went to Gillespie at 153 points, and Carlinville was seventh with 169 points. Staunton also had runners who competed, but not enough for a team score

The Cavaliers were led by Madalyn Quarton, who was in at 25:10.80, with Samantha Scott coming in at 26:22.12, Lara Antaloczy came home at 27:23.05, Maizie Harris had a time of 29:27.76, and Abigail Heusing, who was in at 31:33.75.

Lydia LaRosa led the Bulldogs with a time pf 25:20.98, with Elsah Clark having a time of 25:59.15, and Brooke Rucker was in at 30:49.24. None were able to qualify for the sectional.

The qualifiers, both teams and individuals, will compete in the sectional next week, Nov. 2, with the Wesclin qualifiers going to Benton Ice Arena, while the Cavies advance to the Cumberland sectional at Lakeland College in Mattoon. THe state meets will be held Nov. 9 at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

