CHARLESTON - Father McGivney Catholic runner Elena Rybak became the school's first-ever IHSA state track champion by winning the 1,600 meters as the Griffins finished fourth in the team standings at the Class 1A state track meet finals Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

Tuscola won the team championship with 57 points, with Newark coming in second with 54 points, Winnebago was third at 44 points, the Griffins came in fourth with 34 points, Catlin Salt Fork was fifth at 32 points, sixth place went to Tremont with 28 points, DuQuoin was seventh with 27 points, Eureka was right behind in eight with 26 points and both Altamont and Maroa-Forsyth tied for ninth with 25 points each.

Tuscola's Alyssa Williams was a double winner in the sprints, taking the 100 meters with a time of 12.31 seconds and also won the state championship in the 200 meters at 25.04 seconds. Nakeita Kessling of Henry-Senachwine was the winner in the 400 meters at 58.42 seconds and Ahry Comer of Golconda Pope County won the 800 meters at 2:16.07, with McGivney's Kaitlyn Hatley finishing third with a time of 2:18.18.

Rybak won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:59.82, while Eureka's Anna Perry won the 3,200 meters, coming in at 10:49.98. In the hurdles races, Altamont's Grace Nelson was the winner with a time of 14.19 seconds, while the 300 meters champion was Cambria Geyer of Tremont, who was in at 44.43 seconds.

In the relay races, Byron won the 4x100 meters at 49.79 seconds, while the 4x200 meters was won by Tuscola at 1:44.11. The 4x400 champion was Seneca, who came in at 4:05.51, with McGivney finishing sixth at 4:11.22 and the 4x800 meter winner was Winnebago, who had a time of 9:28.95, with the Griffins coming in second at 9:43.90.

In the field events, Jenae Bothe of Oregon won the shot put with a throw of 13.17 meters, while Olivia Campbell of Pittsfield won the discus throw with a distance of 42.47 meters.

Brooke Probst of Shabbona Indian Creek won the high jump, going over at 1.72 meters, with the Griffins' Mia Range coming in fifth, going over at 1.60 meters. Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder won the pole vault, going over at 3.55 meters, while Megan Williams of Newark won the long jump, going 5.66 meters and also won the triple jump with a leap of 11.28 meters.

