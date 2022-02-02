Ryan Eickoff Of Jerseyville Makes State Technical College Of Missouri's Fall Dean's List
LINN, MO - State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate Ryan Eickoff of Jerseyville, IL who achieved the Dean's List during the 2021 Fall semester.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
