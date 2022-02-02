Ryan Eickoff Of Jerseyville Makes State Technical College Of Missouri's Fall Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. LINN, MO - State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate Ryan Eickoff of Jerseyville, IL who achieved the Dean's List during the 2021 Fall semester. Article continues after sponsor message To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale. Visit www.statetechmo.edu to learn more. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending