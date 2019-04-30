JERSEY - Ryan Croxford, a senior at Jersey Community High School, has placed himself with the elitea in engineering graphics statewide.

Croxford won fourth place in Engineering Graphics on April 22 at Eastern Illinois University. To qualify for this elite competition, Ryan won first place at the regional level and third place at the Sectional Challenge. The state finals include the top students from all over Illinois.

The Academic Challenge is a competitive series of tests created by a team of academic experts and previously administered by the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) program in the College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Headquartered now at Eastern Illinois University, the competition has offered challenging annual exams to Illinois high school students for local, regional, and statewide competitions since 1975.

