OUR LOVE STORY:

The Couple: Ryan and Emile Schneider from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: July 29, 2010

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: It was a cliche first date at the movie theater. We watched The Other Guys.

Date Married: July 19, 2014

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Just about anything outdoors. Riding 4 wheelers, float trips, camping, hunting. Anything along those lines really.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communicate but also comprehend. Also, be willing to listen with all of your attention. Just because something isn't a big deal to you doesn't mean it isn't to your spouse.