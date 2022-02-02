Ryan & Emile's Love Story
OUR LOVE STORY:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Couple: Ryan and Emile Schneider from Wood River
Date Met/Started Dating: July 29, 2010
Briefly Describe First Date: It was a cliche first date at the movie theater. We watched The Other Guys.
Date Married: July 19, 2014
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Just about anything outdoors. Riding 4 wheelers, float trips, camping, hunting. Anything along those lines really.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communicate but also comprehend. Also, be willing to listen with all of your attention. Just because something isn't a big deal to you doesn't mean it isn't to your spouse.