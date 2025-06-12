Our Daily Show Interview! Talkin' Trash With Rusty!

MADISON COUNTY — Efforts to reduce litter and illegal dumping in Madison County and Wood River, Bethalto, and Roxana have seen progress through increased accountability, Rusty Wheat told C.J. Nasello on Riverbender.com's Our Daily Show!.

Local leaders and law enforcement have focused on holding individuals accountable for trash headed to landfills, contributing to a noticeable decline in roadside litter. “Trash is not as bad as it was,” said a volunteer involved in cleanup efforts.

Wheat said he has picked up discarded items ranging from furniture to butane lighters and even shell casings found near a gun range. “I never know what I’ll find,” he said.

Wheat said Madison County Chairman Chris Slusser and local officials such as Brad Wells, police chief of Wood River, and Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor have been credited with enforcing stricter sanitation rules and supporting cleanup initiatives.

Community members from Roxana and Bethalto also noted the positive impact of these efforts. “If you do some work, you will find some goodness,” Wheat remarked, emphasizing the rewards of community service. Officials like Tom Stalcup of Wood River and Gary Bost from Bethalto have been recognized for their contributions to these ongoing sanitation efforts.

The combined approach of law enforcement presence, community engagement, and accountability measures continues to foster cleaner public spaces in Madison County and Wood River, encouraging more residents to participate in maintaining their environment.

