FIELDON – Fieldon, QEM and Jerseyville Fire Department firefighters battled a serious blaze late Monday afternoon at an older home on Reddish Road in the Fieldon Fire Protection District.

Fieldon’s Fire Protection District Acting Chief Tony Wadlow said there were 16 personnel and five apparatuses that attacked the fire between the three departments. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed with fire. The acting fire chief said the training the different departments perform paid off in the situation Monday night. He said all the firefighters fought the fire valiantly.

The owners were not at home at the time of the fire. The positive thing is no firefighters or bystanders were injured in the fire. The fire call came in about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

"Two third of the house was still standing when we finished," Wadlow said. “The fire started on the front porch in an area next to an electrical outlet. Fieldon was paged and due to communication difficulties between us and QEM, Jerseyville was paged for assistance. When they got on scene we had firefighters there.

“The fire was mainly contained to a porch area. It spread to an area wall to the kitchen and then an upper part of the second story and then the attic. There was heavy smoke and water damage throughout the house. It’s an older home and I am sure insurance with make it a total loss with the water and smoke damage.”

Wadlow said firefighters battled the blaze for about three and a half hours. It was cold with a light wind out of the west, he said.

Wadlow praised all the firefighters for their efforts fighting the fire.

“They (the firefighters) did a great job,” he said.

