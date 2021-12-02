Rupi Kaur: World Tour Arrives At Stifel Theatre May 16, 2022 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Who/What: Rupi Kaur: World Tour Where: Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO When: Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. Cost: $36, $46, $56, $96 Article continues after sponsor message Ticket info: Tickets on sale Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005B64F98D86DB. Artist Info: Rupi Kaur is a poet, artist, and performer. As a 21-year-old university student, Rupi wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection, ‘milk and honey’. Next came its artistic sibling, ‘the sun and her flowers’. These collections have sold over 8 million copies and have been translated into over 42 languages. Her most recent book, ‘home body’, debuted #1 on bestsellers lists across the world. In 2021, Rupi executive produced and starred in her debut film, ‘Rupi Kaur Live’, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rupi's work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration. She feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry on stage. For more information visit: https://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/rupi-kaur-world-tour More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending