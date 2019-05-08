EDWARDSVILLE - RunWell Owner Jen Schaller announced today the business is excited to welcome Altra brand running and walking shoes to our product line. RunWell is located in Downtown Edwardsville at 142 N. Main St.

"Altra are special," Schaller said. "Traditional shoes can smash your toes together, leading to a less stable platform and the inability to use your fifth metatarsal…your pinky toe. The pinky toe has a purpose. We rely on the foot's 'tripod' for balance (the heel, pinky toe knuckle and big toe knuckle). Loss of one of these three elements can significantly inhibit a person's stability.

"The feet are our foundation of which everything else is built upon. When you push your big toe to one side and lift the heel, you are less stable. Think about standing on a ramp facing downhill. You are distributing your weight forward, instead of settling back into your heels, which is more stable. This can also put your calf muscles in a shortened position."

From Schaller, here’s why the Altra brand is so important:

Article continues after sponsor message

Footshape™ Toe Box –

"Altra's FootShape™ toe box allows the toes to relax and spread out naturally and the big toe to remain in a straight position for maximum stability and alignment," she said.

Cushioned ZeroDrop™-

"Every Altra shoe is built on a ZeroDrop™ platform," Schaller said. "This means that the heel and forefoot are an equal distance from the ground. This puts your foot in the most natural position with no 'lift' under the heals. This natural foundation aids in optimal alignment, cultivates better form, and encourages a low-impact landing."

Available at RunWell, 142 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025

www.runedwardsville.com or call 618.659.9903

More like this: