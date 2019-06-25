EDWARDSVILLE - RunWell owner in Edwardsville Jen Schaller has announced a unique event - Speed Dating - Runner Edition - from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 28, at RunWell at 142 N. Main St.

"Speed Dating - Runner Edition, is a great way to make a new running buddy...or maybe a love connection," Schaller said. "Runners will be asked a series of questions through their registration. Upon arrival, runners will receive a “scorecard” to take notes. Runners will be matched with others of similar interests. When the moderator rings the bell, make your way to your assigned table for an 8-minute chat with fellow runners.

"When the moderator sounds the alarm, runners will head out for a half-mile run with their new running friends. Get some water, wine, a snack and get ready for round #2, where you will do it all over again, starting from a different table, with new running friends. Representatives from St. Jude will be on hand to answer questions and help out with the event. Be sure to bring your $1 bills for the kissing booth. Join us for some lighthearted fun as we raise money for a great cause."

Article continues after sponsor message

At the conclusion of the event, you will submit your “scorecard” to the moderator, letting us know who you would like to:

- Run with

- Be friends with

- Go on a date with

- None of the above

Moderator will exchange contact information as directed by the participant.

Cost for the event is $25.

Contact RunWell at (61)

More like this: