RunWell Has Unique Night With Speed Dating - Runner Edition
EDWARDSVILLE - RunWell owner in Edwardsville Jen Schaller has announced a unique event - Speed Dating - Runner Edition - from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 28, at RunWell at 142 N. Main St.
"Speed Dating - Runner Edition, is a great way to make a new running buddy...or maybe a love connection," Schaller said. "Runners will be asked a series of questions through their registration. Upon arrival, runners will receive a “scorecard” to take notes. Runners will be matched with others of similar interests. When the moderator rings the bell, make your way to your assigned table for an 8-minute chat with fellow runners.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"When the moderator sounds the alarm, runners will head out for a half-mile run with their new running friends. Get some water, wine, a snack and get ready for round #2, where you will do it all over again, starting from a different table, with new running friends. Representatives from St. Jude will be on hand to answer questions and help out with the event. Be sure to bring your $1 bills for the kissing booth. Join us for some lighthearted fun as we raise money for a great cause."
At the conclusion of the event, you will submit your “scorecard” to the moderator, letting us know who you would like to:
- Run with
- Be friends with
- Go on a date with
- None of the above
Moderator will exchange contact information as directed by the participant.
Cost for the event is $25.
Contact RunWell at (61)
More like this: