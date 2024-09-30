EDWARDSVILLE - Junior running back/linebacker Andrew Adams was perhaps the biggest returnee for the football team at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the 2024 season and he has been a standout all season. He is confident that the Knights will make a return to the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Andrew is a BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month for the Knights. Andrew has also played varsity baseball for MELHS.

He was a first-team all-conference pick in 2023 at linebacker and second-team at running back and is described by coaches "as a tremendous athlete."

Adams said he felt the summer practices and training paid off for the Knights. He ran for 694 yards in 2023. Adams is also a solid receiver for MELHS.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Adams agreed that eight-man football, with its narrower field and three less men on either side of the ball, is still American football at its heart and soul.

"It's exactly like 11-man football," Adams said, "in the sense of contact, and just being aggressive out there. There are three less people out there, that's the only difference."

As one of the key players on the team, Adams sees his role on the Knights as a leadership role, making sure the other players are ready for the play, and making sure his teammates know their assignments.

"Well, I'm a running back, and I'm a linebacker," Adams said. "So, it's also leading the team, and the younger players, making sure they know what they're doing."

"Yeah, I think we're looking a lot better this year," Adams said, "compared to previous years. I think we're a lot more prepared than in the past."

"I'm feeling pretty confident," Adams said of the season in general. "I think we might be able to make the playoffs this year, which is a pretty good goal for our team."