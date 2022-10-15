More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Jersey-at-CM-Football

JERSEY 42, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jersey running back Chase Withrow had a career game, running for 311 yards and six touchdowns, breaking a school record with 40 points and missing the all-time school single-game rushing record of 335 yards, set by Rich Watson in 1970, as the Panthers took the win at Hauser Field.

Withrow ran in from 63, 82, and eight yards in the third quarter alone on his big night. In addition to the six touchdowns, Withrow scored on a pair of two-point conversions for a total of 40 points, smashing the school's record of 30, set by Brad Brown in 1988.

Caleb Williams, the Jersey head football coach said his Panthers had a really good night and it was probably their best game of the season against rival Civic Memorial.

“We lined up and we were able to execute very well tonight we clicked and put it all together,” he said. “Tonight, when they made mistakes we were able to capitalize.

"Our program hasn’t won an MVC game in a while, so this was a great win. There were no surprises tonight. We had a good night we get to go back and enjoy this then come back to play in our last game against Columbia.”

The Panthers are now 3-5, while the Eagles go to 1-7.

