PIASA - Southwestern sophomore Garrett Ryan Beuttel recently completed another strong season in boys cross country for the Piasa Birds. By the end of the season, Beuttel cracked the 19-minute mark at 18:53 for a 5K.



Garrett is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School. Garrett believed one of his biggest accomplishments occurred when he dropped his time from 20:35 at the beginning of the season to 18:53 for a 5K.

"This is my second year running cross country, and I find running a fun sport, and I like the competition," he said. "I like to run track, kayak, swim, and bike. High school sports have helped shape me into the person I am today because it has shown me to be more disciplined and has pushed me to be a little bit more social."



Garrett is an all-A and B student. He said he couldn't thank his parents, coaches, and other runners enough for "giving me the motivation to succeed."

"I appreciate the motivation and encouragement they have all given me," he said.

The sophomore also acknowledged he looks forward to the spring and competing in track and field and he may want to pursue a law career in the future.

