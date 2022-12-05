PIASA - Southwestern's Bram Beuttel recently finished a sensational freshman year for the Piasa Birds in November. In the Trenton-Wesclin IHSA Class 1A Cross Country Regional Meet, Bram recorded a stellar time of 18:34 for three miles.

Bram's brother, Garrett Beuttel led the Piasa Birds at the regional with a time of 18:30.3, while Drew Spangler came in at 18:48.2, Zach Rue was home at 21:20.0, Ebon Makler had a time of 21:29.4, Logan Custer had a time of 22:49.7 and Chase Miller had a clocking of 22:50.4.

Garrett Beuttel, Bram, and Spangler battled all year for top positions for the Piasa Birds in their various meets. At the South Central Conference Boys Meet in October, Bram blazed the trail with a time of 17:32, ahead of his brother (17:35). For his efforts this season, Bram is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Bram's head boys cross country coach Gary Bowker said Bram's future is essentially unlimited on his times ahead in both cross country and track.

"Bram has always enjoyed running," Bowker added. "He had a great year and really turned into a runner. He ended up improving his time on our course by over four minutes, which is remarkable."

Bram's brother Garrett and Spangler always pushed him this year, the coach said.

"They were all good for each other," Coach Bowker said.

