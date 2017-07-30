(Busch Stadium) Like many of his teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals, Tommy Pham has been the subject of various trade rumors of late. But the outfielder remains unaffected and actually takes it as a compliment that his name is out there.

“Just show up and do what I’ve been doing, simple,” said Pham. “If I get traded, then I’m proving that I’m one of the better players this year. Just off numbers, all around. So if they trade me, then you’re trading one of the better players in the game right now. That’s how I look at it. Do you want to win or not?”

The idea of being traded has not served as extra motivation or a distraction for Pham, who said he has not given any thought to what the Cardinals roster could look like when they resume play on Tuesday.

“Nope, but Lance does–he jokes with me every day about it,” disclosed Pham. “That’s just what he says. I laugh. It’s kind of funny. He’s a funny guy, witty. He’s pretty funny–he should go to the Apollo or something.”

“Everyday he makes some kind of joke like ‘I heard the Indians want you Pham’ or the Nationals. He’s making jokes.”

Reminded that Lance Lynn is also the subject of trade rumors, “I guess that’s why he’s joking with me about it.”

“I told you guys all along, I’m not going anywhere so I’m not worried about anything,” maintained Lynn on the trade rumors. “What’s there to worry about? I don’t control it.”

Pham also praised the leadership of Lynn in the clubhouse and called him “a true pro” and “one of the best competitors in the game.”

With today’s win, the Cardinals improved to 52-53 on the season with another chance to reach the elusive .500 mark.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I still feel like we could win the division and make a push. It’s a little frustrating. When you look at our team we’re so close. We still play the Cubs the upcoming month and the month after, so there’s a lot of ball left against teams in front of us where we could make a difference.”

Noting that the pitching staff has been carrying the team of late, Pham cited base-running as a key area the Cardinals need to continue to improve upon.

“We need to be more aggressive on the bases,” said Pham. “We won the game today because Jedd, who’s a slow runner, not a great base-runner–no offense to Jedd, but he went first to third. He tested it and it worked our way. That’s the difference of winning a ballgame, situations like that. That’s a momentum shifter. When you see a slow guy do it, it just falls into effect for everyone else on the team. If we could get everybody, all the position players, on the same board going first to third, second to home, first to home on doubles then we’re going to win more games because that’s how you score runs, being 90 feet closer. For me, it would be just stealing some more bases. I think that’s the element of our team that needs to improve for us to starting winning more games because that’s how you score runs.”

Thrown out earlier this season.

“You can’t let that affect you as a player,” said Pham. “Your preparation, when you’re on base–before the play even happens, everything should be in your head what you’re going to do before it happens. You see where the outfielders are positioned, you know where the infielders are. All of this is predetermined, so when it happens you already know what to do. The only thing that changes is if something happens different than what is planned.”

Pham cited a recent play against Colorado as one of those differences.

“He threw the ball high, out of his hand. I thought it was going to go over. Something different happened, that I didn’t anticipate. But if everything’s predetermined, then it shouldn’t be a shock. You just have to have it in your mind before it happens. If you tell yourself if a ball’s hit here, there, or there then I’m going to third. I think that’s what happened with Jedd. He knew the ball was hit to Peralta’s left, for a lefty to run across and get that ball and throw across his body, that’s a tough play. We needed that to happen.”

MOLINA TIES MCGEE

–Yadier Molina singled in the 4th inning, which was the 1683th hit of his career. That total moves him into a tie with Willie McGee for 12th place in franchise history. Molina needs 21 more hits to tie Ted Simmons for 11th and 43 hits to tie Jim Bottomley for 10th place.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Charles LeClaire, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports,