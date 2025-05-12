COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville's Cincere Ruffin ran one of the state's fastest times in the 200 meters this year, winning the event at 21.51 seconds, while Iose Epenesa won the discus throw in helping the Tigers win the team title in the Collinsville Invitational Saturday afternoon at Kahok Stadium.

Edwardsville won with 103 points, far outdistancing second place Cahokia, who had 66 points, while Belleville West was third at 57 points, Olney Richland County was right behind in fourth with 56 points, and East St. Louis was fifth with 49 points. Mascoutah came in seventh with 39 points, Triad was eighth at 33 points, Waterloo finished 11th at 26 points, Belleville East was 13th with 22 points, the host Kahoks tied for 14th with Benton at 17 points each, Granite City came in 17th at 13 points, O'Fallon finished 18th at 11 points, Civic Memorial tied with Centralia for 19th at 10 points apiece, Maryville Christian was 21st at nine points, Highland and Springfield Southeast tied for 22nd with six points each, Freeburg came in 25th with three points, Marquette Catholic tied for 26th with Springfield Southeast with two points, and East Alton-Wood River tied for 28th with Quincy, both teams scoring one point apiece.

The Collinsville Invitational is considered the final major meet before the IHSA sectional meets, which will play taking place in the next two weeks, with the state meets being ran May 22-24 at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

In the results of the 100 meters, the winner was Akeelan Dowell of Cahokia, with a time of 10.64 seconds, with second place going to Darren Wilson of Edwardsville at 10.88 seconds, in third place was Chris Pete of Waterloo at 10.89 seconds, and fifth place went to Shamond McClain of East Side at 11.00 seconds. Ruffin won the 200 meters with his time of 21.51 seconds, with Morquez Bullner of Belleville West second at 21.59 seconds, Dowell was third at 21.78 seconds, Pete finished fourth at 21.87 seconds, and Clayton Lakatos of Edwardsville rounded out the top five with a time of 21.88 seconds. Troy Mclean of the Maroons won the 400 meters at 48.08 seconds, with the Lancers' Daylin Donaldson second at 48.43 seconds, in third place was Noah Feldt of Mascoutah at 48.80 seconds, Corrion Raiford of the Comanches was fourth at 49.32 seconds, and teammate Jaylin Pennington finished fifth at 49.47 seconds.

In the 800 meters, the winner was Luke Smith of Waterloo at 1:55.56, with third place going to Darius Ivy of the Flyers at 1:56.23, and in fifth place was Robert Wocking of O'Fallon at 1:58.34. Landon Harris of Granite City won the 1,600 meters at 4:19.01, while Brandon Kloeppel of O'Fallon was third at 4:20.84, In fourth place was Triad's Drew Twyman at 4:22.30, and fifth place went to Max Weber of CM at 4:25.09. In the 3,200 meters, Quaid Berger of Richland County won at 9:26.76, with Hugh Davis of Edwardsville second at 9:28.82, and Nicolas Rossi of the Maroons was fourth at 10:01.69.

In the hurdles races, Louis Yohannes of the Knights was the winner of the 110 meters, having a time of 14.34 seconds, with teammate Terrance Lamb-Carraway in fifth at 15.22 seconds. In the 300 meters, Nigel Gooden of Cahokia won with a time of 39.50 seconds, with teammate Reginald Griffin second at 39.57 seconds, and Jayln Cole of West fourth at 40.00 seconds.

In the results of the relay races, Edwardsville won the 4x100 meters at 41.75 seconds, with Mascoutah second at 41.81 seconds, East Side was third at 42.05 seconds, and Triad came in fifth at 42.34 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Comanches won with a time of 1:27.57 seconds, with the Indians third at 1:28.25, the Lancers were fourth at 1:28.52, and the Knights finished fifth at 1:30.20. The 4x400 meters saw West win with a time of 3:17.74, with Cahokia second at 3:17.78, East Side was third at 3:20.45, and Edwardsville was fifth at 3:26.01. In the 4x800 meters, the Tigers won at 7:54.15, with the Indians second at 8:04.71, the Maroons were fourth at 8:09.33, and the Eagles came in fifth at 8:14.88.

In the results of the field events, Michael Kpomassy of East Moline United won the shot put with a throw of 20.14 meters, with third place going to Josh Coulbe of Maryville, who had a distance of 17.55 meters, Devin Habermehl of Collinsville was fourth at 17.49 meters, and teammate Shane Box was fifth with a throw of 16.49 meters. Epenesa won the discus with a toss of 55.90 meters, with Habermehl second at 55.72 meters, and the Tigers' Javion Smith was fifth at 51.25 meters. In the high jump, Larry Wills of Chatham Glenwood cleared 1.98 meters to win, with Devyon Hill-Lomax of Edwardsville and Gavin Root of Richland County tying for second, both going over at 1.93 meters, with Hill-Lomax taking second on the fewest misses rule, and Braden Missey of West and Kaiden Conger of Benton tying for fourth at 1.88 meters Missey taking fourth on the fewest misses rule.

In the pole vault, Parker Owens of Edwardsville won, going over at 4.61 meters, with Robert Williams of Mascoutah second at 4.46 meters, and Zane Meier of Triad and Eli Gilmor of Edwardsville tied for third, both clearing 4.31 meters, with Meier taking third on the fewest misses rule. Rex Hallam of Richland County won the long jump, going 7.26 meters, with McClain finishing third at 7.11 meters, and Missey was fifth at 7.06 meters. Finally, in the triple jump, McClain won with a leap of 14.02 meters, with Kamron Daniel of the Lancers finishing fourth at 13.26 meters.

