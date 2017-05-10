Ruby Louise Warford
May 10, 2017 12:06 PM May 10, 2017 12:09 PM
Name: Ruby Louise Warford
Parents: Elizabeth and Jacob Warford of Jerseyville
Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz
Birth Length: 18.75 inches
Time : 2:47 AM
Date: May 4, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Henry (2)
Grandparents: Kim & Susan Postlewait, Carrollton; Pam & Clint Warford, Jerseyville
Great Grandparents: Louis Scheffel, Carrollton; Gwen Warford, Jerseyville; Carol Yocom, Jerseyville
