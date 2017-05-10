Name: Ruby Louise Warford

Parents: Elizabeth and Jacob Warford of Jerseyville

Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 18.75 inches

Time : 2:47 AM

Date: May 4, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Henry (2)

Grandparents: Kim & Susan Postlewait, Carrollton; Pam & Clint Warford, Jerseyville

Great Grandparents: Louis Scheffel, Carrollton; Gwen Warford, Jerseyville; Carol Yocom, Jerseyville

