JERESYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association, Small Business Committee have named the Business of the Quarter for the 4th Quarter. Ruby and Ellies Dollarama, located at 117 North State Street in Jerseyville.

Chris and Brenda Hedgepeth, recently took over as the new owners in March of this year. Since then, they have wowed their customers with new and exciting inventory, fresh and innovative ideas for their fellow community members, active involvement in the JCBA and a pleasant welcoming demeanor as you enter their store.

Brenda, is a hairstylist by trade and was recently the owner of Rumours Salon in Godfrey. Her husband, Chris, is employed as a service manager at Roberts Motors in Alton. Although Brenda is still quite active at the salon, she has found the time to breathe new life to Ruby and Ellies, with her main objective being friendly customer service. She and her husband Chris have concentrated successfully in bringing in new items for local consumers to enjoy while still bringing quality merchandise at affordable prices and as always, try to do as much as they can to support local Jerseyville businesses.

Congratulations to our 4th Quarter, JCBA Business of the Quarter award winners, Ruby and Ellies Dollarama.

Ruby and Ellies store hours are: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturdays- 9am-5pm & Sundays 10am-4 pm.

Ruby and Ellies Dollarama is located at 117 N State Street in Jerseyville and can be reached during business hours at 618-498-9099

