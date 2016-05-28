The St. Louis Cardinals have announced infielder Ruben Tejada has been designated for assignment, the move necessitated by the return of Matt Carpenter from paternity leave.

Signed as a free agent when Jhonny Peralta suffered a torn thumb ligament in Spring Training, Tejada had appeared in 23 games for the Cardinals. He hit .176 (6-34) while getting reps at second base, shortstop, third base, and he even pitched an inning on May 20th.

Besides the return of Carpenter, the move also points to Peralta nearing the end of his rehab assignment and the production from Greg Garcia. The left-handed hitting Garcia is hitting .615 (8-13) in 10 games for St. Louis this season and led the team in pinch-hitting last year.

With Tejada, Peralta, Aledmys Diaz, and Jedd Gyorko all right-handed batters, Garcia offers some balance from the left to go with Carpenter and Kolten Wong.

Last night in his first appearance with Springfield (AA), Peralta was 0-2 with a walk and a strikeout. This follows five games in Peoria (A) where he went 5-13.

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports