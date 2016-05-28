The St. Louis Cardinals have announced infielder Ruben Tejada has been designated for assignment, the move necessitated by the return of Matt Carpenter from paternity leave.

Signed as a free agent when Jhonny Peralta suffered a torn thumb ligament in Spring Training, Tejada had appeared in 23 games for the Cardinals. He hit .176 (6-34) while getting reps at second base, shortstop, third base, and he even pitched an inning on May 20th.

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington NationalsBesides the return of Carpenter, the move also points to Peralta nearing the end of his rehab assignment and the production from Greg Garcia. The left-handed hitting Garcia is hitting .615 (8-13) in 10 games for St. Louis this season and led the team in pinch-hitting last year.

With Tejada, Peralta, Aledmys Diaz, and Jedd Gyorko all right-handed batters, Garcia offers some balance from the left to go with Carpenter and Kolten Wong.

Last night in his first appearance with Springfield (AA), Peralta was 0-2 with a walk and a strikeout. This follows five games in Peoria (A) where he went 5-13.

photo credit: Jeff Curry,  Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

