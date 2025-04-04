EDWARDSVILLE – R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. has announced the acquisition of Aldrich Home Center in Powell, Wyoming, with the deal set to close on April 11, 2025. Located at 115 E. Park St., Aldrich Home Center is a family-owned hardware store and lumberyard that has been an integral part of the Powell community for decades. This will be the Midwestern chain’s third location in the Equality State and first in Park County.Renowned for its wide selection of tools, paint, and building materials, the store has long been a trusted resource for both professional tradesmen and DIY homeowners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Aldrich Home Center was originally founded in 1949 as Aldrich Lumber, and in 2001, Ken VanGrinsven purchased the business after working there for 18 years. For the past few years, Ken and his wife, Jan VanGrinsven, have been looking for a successor to continue the legacy of the business and secure their retirement.

“When we met with R.P. Lumber, it was clear they weren’t just looking to expand their operations—they were focused on preserving what we’ve built here in Powell,” said Jan VanGrinsven. “They showed a genuine commitment to our employees, our customers, and the community, which made our decision easy.”

R.P. Lumber President & CEO, Robert L. Plummer, expressed his admiration for the VanGrinsvens and their business. “Ken and Jan have built a loyal customer base in Powell. They’ve navigated the ups and downs of this industry with a dedication to quality products, fair pricing, and exceptional customer service. That’s exactly the type of business we are proud to carry forward in Powell.”

Ken VanGrinsven added, “Powell is an honest, trustworthy, and friendly community, and the leadership team at R.P. Lumber shares those same values. We felt confident that they would be the right fit to carry on our legacy when we step away.”

Aldrich Home Center has been a cornerstone of the Powell community, serving a mix of roughly 40% professional contractors and 60% do-it-yourselfers. The store features a 7,700 sq. ft. showroom and a fully operational lumberyard, providing a wide range of tools, building materials, and home improvement products. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to be stewards of this long-time operation and all the goodwill the VanGrinsven’s have built with their team, their customers, and the entire community,” added Plummer.

With this acquisition, R.P. Lumber plans to retain the existing employees at Aldrich Home Center and expand both the branch’s inventory and job-site delivery service area. The addition of a third Wyoming location allows R.P. Lumber to further extend its reach and better serve the region.

Founded in 1977 in Staunton, IL, R.P. Lumber has grown into one of the largest independent building materials retailers in the country, with locations spanning Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for R.P. Lumber, reinforcing its commitment to serving local communities with high-quality products and unmatched customer service. With the support of the dedicated team at Aldrich Home Center, R.P. Lumber is excited to continue building on the strong foundation established in Powell.

About R.P. Lumber

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned, full-service retail home center and building materials supplier. R.P. Lumber delivers its industry-leading “Best Service. Best Value.” promise by offering full-service delivery, complete hardware stores, lumber, drywall, roofing, deck design, cabinet design, and much more for professional contractors and homeowners alike. R.P. Lumber has grown to a physical presence in 90 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. The company also operates two truss manufacturing facilities and a robust ecommerce platform offering nearly 100,000 items for sale with the click of a button. R.P. Lumber was founded by Robert and Donna Plummer in 1977 in Staunton, IL and is now based in Edwardsville, IL. To learn more, please visit www.rplumber.com.

