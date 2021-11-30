EDWARDSVILLE - R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. has opened a new location in Poplar Bluff, MO. This is the family-owned hardware and building materials retailer’s 75th location, its 15th in Missouri, and its fourth new store this year following the acquisition of three stores in Iowa. R.P. Lumber’s pending acquisition of Alexander Lumber Co. is set to close on December 3, 2021.

Based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, and Iowa. They will take up residence in Poplar Bluff at 3051 N Westwood Blvd, a property in a major retail corridor that has been vacant for several years.

“Poplar Bluff is exactly the type of Midwestern community where we thrive, and we are excited to deliver our ‘Best Service. Best Value.’ promise to the good people of Butler County,” said Robert Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “Poplar Bluff is a great market and also sits between our existing locations in Kelso and West Plains, MO, allowing us to better serve our customers in the region,” he added.

In addition to offering high-quality lumber, shingles, siding, drywall and other building materials at competitive prices, R.P. Lumber will also feature a robust selection of hardware merchandise ranging from power tools and paint to plumbing and electrical supplies. Their experienced design team will specialize in designing everything from decks and patios to cabinets and countertops for kitchens and bathrooms. And from measurement to installation, they can even help with doors and windows of every type. DIY homeowners will appreciate the expert advice and friendly service, and professional contractors – large and small – can rely on a full-service experience including online ordering and job site delivery.

“We have hired a fantastic new team of folks from the Poplar Bluff area,” added Plummer. “We pride ourselves on creating local employment opportunities, and we are lucky to have found experienced professionals for every facet of our operation. We are excited to have them join the R.P. Family,” Plummer continued.

About R.P. Lumber

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a full-service retail home center and building materials supplier. R.P. Lumber delivers its industry-leading “Best Service. Best Value.” promise by offering full-service delivery, complete hardware stores, lumber, drywall, roofing, kitchen cabinet design, and much more for professional contractors and homeowners alike. R.P. Lumber has grown to a physical presence in 74 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, and Iowa. The company also operates a truss manufacturing facility in central Illinois, a robust ecommerce platform offering nearly 100,000 items for sale with the click of a button, and a wholly-owned subsidiary, R.P. Home & Harvest (www.homeandharvest.com), which operates 22 farm and ranch lifestyle stores across Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio. R.P. Lumber was founded by Robert and Donna Plummer in 1977 in Staunton, IL and is now based in Edwardsville, IL.

