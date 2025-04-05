EDWARDSVILLE – R.P. Lumber, a family-owned, full-service retail home center and building materials supplier, is proud to announce the opening of its 89th retail location at 3200 Broadway Street in Quincy, IL. The new store promises to bring a new level of convenience and expertise to DIY homeowners and professional contractors in the region. The store will be opening the week of April 7th.

"We've always wanted to have a store in Quincy, and we're thrilled to finally have the opportunity," said Robert L. Plummer, CEO of R.P. Lumber. “Quincy is fortunate to be an exciting, growing community. Local leadership is doing a phenomenal job bringing opportunity to the area. Mayor Troup and his entire team have been welcoming and supportive. They clearly wanted to see more good jobs for the citizens and more options for the consumers. It was a refreshing experience to work with the City of Quincy on this great project.”

As an Illinois-based company, R.P. Lumber is proud to bring nearly thirty new jobs to the local economy and revitalize what had been a vacant building. The company has been serving customers in the region for years, but the new Quincy location will enable R.P. Lumber to provide even better service and support while also expanding the territory it serves. "We believe that this new location is not only a win for our company, but also for the community," said Plummer. "Quincy is a wonderful community, and we are proud to be a part of its economic growth. We are committed to being a trusted partner for our customers, and we are excited to deliver our “Best Service. Best Value.” promise to the citizens of Quincy and Adams County,” he added.

In addition to offering a full-service hardware store selling paint, power tools, plumbing, electrical, outdoor living, and more, the store will feature an indoor lumber yard stocking a wide range of building materials such as lumber, drywall, roofing shingles, and insulation. The R.P. Lumber team is also expertly positioned to help customers with home improvement projects such as doors, windows, millwork, and design required for decking, post-frame building, cabinetry, and countertop projects. And to top it all off, R.P. Lumber offers full-service delivery. Whether you're a homeowner looking to tackle a small project or a professional contractor working on a large-scale development, R.P. Lumber has everything you need to get the job done.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1977 by Robert and Donna Plummer, R.P. Lumber has grown to become one of the largest independent home improvement retailers in the United States. With over 90 retail, design, and manufacturing locations across 6 states, a robust e-commerce platform, and the hardworking and knowledgeable R.P. Lumber Team, the company is well-positioned to meet the needs of customers across the region.

For more information about R.P. Lumber and its new Quincy location, please visit www.rplumber.com.

About R.P. Lumber

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned, full-service retail home center and building materials supplier. R.P. Lumber delivers its industry-leading “Best Service. Best Value.” promise by offering full-service delivery, complete hardware stores, lumber, drywall, roofing, deck design, cabinet design, and much more for professional contractors and homeowners alike. R.P. Lumber has grown to a physical presence in 89 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. The company also operates two component manufacturing facilities and a robust e-commerce platform offering nearly 100,000 items for sale with the click of a button. R.P. Lumber was founded by Robert and Donna Plummer in 1977 in Staunton, IL and is now based in Edwardsville, IL. To learn more, please visit www.rplumber.com.

More like this: