EDWARDSVILLE – R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. plans to acquire Guyot Lumber, an independently owned retailer of hardware, lumber, and building materials in Perryville, MO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction, scheduled to close on Friday, November 1st, marks R.P. Lumber’s eighth acquisition this year and its first location in Perry County, MO.

With this acquisition, the retailer at 800 W St. Joseph St., Perryville, MO, will become R.P. Lumber’s 88th location and its 21st in the Show Me State.

Rick Guyot, co-owner of Guyot Lumber along with his brother Jim Guyot, expressed his sentiments, stating, “Our family takes a lot of pride in this business, in our people, and in Perryville. When we decided we wanted to transition out of ownership, we knew we wanted our legacy to be inherited by an honest, well-respected peer familiar with the southeast region of Missouri, and I think we’ve found the perfect fit with R.P. Lumber.”

“The Guyot family has built Guyot Lumber into an impeccable hardware and LBM dealer,” said Robert L. Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber. “The Guyot family story is similar to our family story and is similar to family stories across our tight-knit industry of independent dealers. They work hard, they take care of their community, and they make sure their pro and DIY customers are treated right. We know we can continue to service those customers seamlessly during and after this transition,” Plummer added.

Serving roughly 70% pro contractors and 30% DIY homeowners, Guyot Lumber has been serving Perryville for many decades. Started by Merlin “Mertz” Guyot as an offshoot of the family construction business several years after returning to Perryville from WWII, the company has continued to grow under the dedicated leadership of Rick and Jim, Merlin’s sons, both of whom joined the business in the 1970s.

“I am excited for our employees, and I am excited to get out in the community and introduce our customers to R.P. Lumber. We met with several interested parties, but after numerous meetings with the R.P. Lumber team, it became clear this route would be a win-win for everyone,” said Jim Guyot.

Plummer added, “We love this region of Missouri, and the Perryville team will integrate seamlessly with our excellent teams in Festus, MO and Jackson, MO. This is a great part of America, and we work hard to deliver our Best Service to these communities every day. We are humbled to become stewards of the great business the Guyot family has built.”

R.P. Lumber plans to work with the existing team in Perryville, eventually expanding the location’s job-site delivery radius and inventory selection in certain categories. Based in Edwardsville, IL, R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977 and has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota.

