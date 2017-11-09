Roy Dunn
Hometown: Hartford, IL
Years of Service: 1962 - 1968
Year of Death: 2016
Branch: Army
Rank: CPL E4
War: Vietnam War
Message: Thank you, Pop. You honored your fellow brothers in every way possible. You were a proud Veteran. You were taken almost 2 years ago and there isn’t a day goes by that we don’t miss you. Mom, Billie, Jeff, Roy, Nikki, Bella, Ayden, Bobby, Brittany, Dalton, Jessica, Riley, Liam, Gary, Amanda, Allison, Dylan, Ariel, Rubi, and Skylar.
Submitted By: Billie Trail