Roy DunnHometown: Hartford, IL

Years of Service: 1962 - 1968

Year of Death: 2016

Branch: Army

Rank: CPL E4

War: Vietnam War

Message: Thank you, Pop. You honored your fellow brothers in every way possible. You were a proud Veteran. You were taken almost 2 years ago and there isn’t a day goes by that we don’t miss you. Mom, Billie, Jeff, Roy, Nikki, Bella, Ayden, Bobby, Brittany, Dalton, Jessica, Riley, Liam, Gary, Amanda, Allison, Dylan, Ariel, Rubi, and Skylar.

Submitted By: Billie Trail

 