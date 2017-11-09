Roy Dunn Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Hometown: Hartford, IL Years of Service: 1962 - 1968 Year of Death: 2016 Branch: Army Rank: CPL E4 War: Vietnam War Message: Thank you, Pop. You honored your fellow brothers in every way possible. You were a proud Veteran. You were taken almost 2 years ago and there isn’t a day goes by that we don’t miss you. Mom, Billie, Jeff, Roy, Nikki, Bella, Ayden, Bobby, Brittany, Dalton, Jessica, Riley, Liam, Gary, Amanda, Allison, Dylan, Ariel, Rubi, and Skylar. Submitted By: Billie Trail Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending