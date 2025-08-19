WOOD RIVER — Will Stevens of Roxana captured the individual title at the Hickory Stick Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, shooting a 71 at Belk Park in Wood River.

Stevens finished two strokes ahead of Bradley Goodwin of Father McGivney, who carded a 73. Rounding out the top individual scores were Sam Schwab of Litchfield with a 76, and a group tied at 77, including Kyler Sapp of Salem, Charles James of Maryville Christian, Cruz Koester of Red Bud, Bryce Coalson of Staunton, and Owen Fuller of Hillsboro.

On the team side, Red Bud claimed the championship with a combined score of 314. Father McGivney followed closely with 316, while Staunton, Hillsboro, and Salem rounded out the top five with scores of 332, 337, and 340, respectively. Litchfield and Waterloo each posted 340 and 343, followed by Maryville Christian (350), Carlyle (354), CM (360), Granite City (360), Jersey (365), MELHS (370), and Southwestern (469).

Additional individual results included Jack Muench and Blake Marcheski of Red Bud, and Brayden Kerns of Father McGivney, each shooting 78. Roxana freshman Myles Bertoletti, Colton Weiss of Hillsboro, and Taylor Maguire of Litchfield each posted scores of 80. Other notable finishes were Henry Willenborg of Father McGivney with an 82; Ian Lamb of CM, Matt Overby of Staunton, Carlson Oller and Jack Rolves of Father McGivney all scoring 83; Owen Rizzi of Staunton and Ethan Shaw of Granite City at 84; Michael Roberts of Jersey and Boden Rives of Maryville Christian with 87; and Logan Roberson of CM finishing with an 88.

The Hickory Stick Invitational brought together a competitive field from multiple schools, showcasing strong individual and team performances at Belk Park.

