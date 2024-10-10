ROXANA - Roxana sophomore Will Stevens is preparing to compete in the IHSA state golf tournament after a standout performance at the Anna-Jonesboro Boys Golf Sectional, where he earned a fourth-place medal with a score of 75.

The sectional showcased the talents of high school golfers from the region.

Will is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Roxana Shells.

Roxana head boys golf coach Rob Milazzo praised Stevens for his performance this season, noting that he has been striking the ball well and maintaining a consistent approach to the game.

"Will has had an excellent season thus far," Milazzo said. "His approach to the game is phenomenal. It is hard to believe he is just a sophomore."

Milazzo highlighted Stevens’ dedication to improving his game, emphasizing his understanding of nutrition, training, and mindset.

"He knows the importance of nutrition, training, and mindset and uses those and other elements of his game to improve every week," Milazzo said.

Additionally, the coach commended Stevens' work ethic, stating that he spends significant time honing his skills during the off-season.

As Stevens prepares for the state tournament, he aims to represent Roxana with pride and continue his successful season.