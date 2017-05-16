OLNEY – Roxana's girls soccer team won the IHSA Class 1A Olney Richland County Regional tournament last week, earning a berth in the Columbia Sectional that gets under way this evening.

The Shells enter the sectional with a record of 14-2; they take on the host Eagles at 7 p.m. today, following the other semifinal between Trenton Wesclin and Belleville Althoff at 5 p.m. today. The sectional final is set for 6 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the Quincy Notre Dame Super-Sectional against the QND Sectional winner at 6 p.m. May 23.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Shells got three goals from Emma Lucas in their 9-0 semifinal win over Salem, with Brynn Huddleston scoring two goals and Cloe Copeland, Abby Kurth, Haley Milazzo and Brookelyn Trask also finding the back of the net. Braeden Lackey recorded the clean sheet for RHS.

The Shells reached the sectional semifinal with a 2-1 win over Breese Mater Dei in Saturday's regional final, with Huddleston and Lucas both scoring for the Shells to help send their team to next round. Kara Bowen had a goal for the Knights, who were eliminated 9-14. Lackey recorded the win for the Shells.

The Class 1A state tournament will take place the weekend of May 26-27 at North Central College in Naperville; the semifinals are set for 5 and 7 p.m. May 26, with the third-place match at 3 p.m. May 27 and the final at 5 p.m. May 27.

More like this: