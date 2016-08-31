GODFREY – Roxana captured a narrow 5-4 win over Marquette Catholic High School on Monday at Lewis and Clark Community College. The Shells won with a score of 5-4 overall.

Off to a great start for their season, the Shells extend their record to 4-0 after defeating Vandalia, Greenville and Civic Memorial already this season.

Roxana head coach Mike Kathriner hopes that this season’s early boost can help the girls lose some of the jitters that come with a new season.

“I think we’re only going to get better,” he said. “Even though we have three girls coming back on varsity, only one of them is playing the same position as last year.

“Some of those butterflies and nervousness will go away.”

Coach Kathriner was also positive about the team’s win against Marquette, who has commonly defeated their team in the past.

“It’s good to win against a team that normally beats us all of the time,” he joked. “It was actually a really well played match on both sides. It could have gone either way.”

(First name = Marquette Catholic, Second = Roxana, Bold = Winner)

Singles

Shelby Jones (6-4, 4-6, 4-10) Sydney Owsley

Anne Tassinari (4-6, 1-6) Haley Milazzo

Abbi Simonds (6-3, 5-7, 6-10) Sara Kreutztrager

Adri Ventigmlia (6-0, 6-2) Jessica Levan

Maria Wendle (3-6, 6-2, 11-13) Abbey Gegen

Allison Peuterbaugh (6-3, 6-1) Lauren Gegen

Doubles

Jones/Tassinari (4-10) Milazzo/Kreutztrager

Simonds/Ventigmlia (10-6) Owsley/Levan

Wendle/Peuterbaugh (10-8) A. Gegan/L. Gegan

