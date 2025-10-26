TRENTON – Roxana’s Gianna Stassi raced to an IHSA Class 1A Regional championship win at Trenton-Wesclin on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, with a time of 18:22.51 for three miles. Stassi is a junior for the Shells.

Claire Skaff of Althoff Catholic was second (18:29.47), followed by a freshman Nora Shaw of Roxana (18.52.95).

Althoff won the team title with 49 points, followed by Breese Mater Dei with 60, Roxana with 71, Fairfield with 105, McGivney with 116 and MELHS with 142 and Staunton with 171 points. The top seven schools in 1A regionals advance to the sectional.

Breigh Desmond of Althoff was fourth (19:21.83), then came Camryn Wheeler of Breese Mater Dei (19:28.94) and Lucy Doyle of Metro East Lutheran (19:31.96) and Faith Jansen of Althoff (19:43.41).

Father McGivney Catholic girls captured 13th, 14th and 15th places individually.

Ainsley Turkington of McGivney was 13th (20:16.20), then 14th was Bella Redenius (20:16.73) and McKenzie Jones (20:22.73).

Carly Kolesar of Staunton was 20th (20:45.45), Elizabeth Clouse of Roxana was 21st (20:54.51), Savannah Cline of Roxana was 21st (20:54.51) and Bailey Schallenberg-Decker of Roxana was 24th (20:57.33).

Miley Badgett was 36th for Father McGivney (22:15.33) and Anna Moore of McGivney 39th (22:21.30) and Lily Walloch of MELHS was 41st (22:44.80) and Arabella Sumniers of Glen Carbon (22:52.82) was 42nd.

Mackenzie Minner of East Alton-Wood River placed 45th (23:29.54) and Keeley Shoemaker of Southwestern was 50th (23:59.13) and teammate Audrey Vollintine was 52nd (24:15.90) and Maddie Gordon was 59th (26:24.08) and Gina Truax of East Alton-Wood River was 60th (26:32.01).

