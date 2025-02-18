ROXANA - Roxana High School junior Daisy Daugherty has reached a significant milestone in her basketball career by scoring her 1,000th point, joining the exclusive 1,000-point club. This achievement occurred during a game last week, marking a notable moment for both Daugherty and the Roxana High basketball program.

Daugherty's head coach, Mike Arbuthnot, praised her dedication to basketball, and said, "She is an exceptional young lady with an unbelievable work ethic and puts in the extra time with club ball in the off-season."

He added that any accolades Daugherty receives are well-deserved, emphasizing her commitment to the sport. "She is a joy to coach," Arbuthnot said.

This accomplishment not only highlights Daugherty's skills on the court but also underscores her determination and hard work throughout her junior year. Daisy is also an exceptional student at Roxana High. She is also a key member of the Roxana girls volleyball team.

As she continues her high school basketball career, her milestone serves as an inspiration to her teammates and fellow athletes.

