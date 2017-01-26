COLLINSVILLE – Roxana's Christian Bertoletti achieved something huge in the recent IHSA Collinsville Sectional boys bowling tournament.

The sophomore finished in fifth place overall and qualified as an individual for this weekend's IHSA state bowling tournament at St. Clair Lanes in Fairview Heights, rolling a six-game total of 1,353 with a high game of 234 in his opener and a six-game average of 224.8.

“It was tough competition all day,” Bertoletti said. “I bowled with some of the best teams in the area.”

Bertoletti has been bowling for the past 14 years. “I started with my family and friends; my family bowls as well,” Bertoletti said about how he got started bowling. His style of bowling was something he came up with himself and stayed with it."

“I just found a form that works for me and I just went with it,” Bertoletti added. “The mental game is the hardest part of the game,” Bertoletti said about what he felt was the strongest part of his game. “If you can't think you can do it in your head, you're not even going to be close.

“You just have to take it one shot at a time and you have to make your adjustments spot-on.”

Bertoletti plans to continue bowling after he graduates from high school in the spring of 2019.

“That's what I plan to get into college with, a scholarship somewhere (for bowling); I plan to take it beyond college,” Bertoletti said. “My friends know I'm pretty good (at bowling); they know it's going to get me to college and they support me every way possible.”

