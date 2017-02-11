ROXANA - Niah Bevolo has been a leader on the Roxana High School volleyball team in the setter position for the past three years.

Those volleyball skills have led Bevolo to a scholarship opportunity. This week, she signed with teammate Taylor Westfall to play volleyball at MacMurray College.

Roxana head volleyball coach Mike McKinney said Niah has run the Roxana volleyball offense since her sophomore year.

“As our setter she was like the quarterback of our team,” he said. “She broke a lot of records. She is a great all-around player on and off the court. The girls look up to her. Her leadership is going to be missed.”

“I feel like sometimes I have to make the plays, but it is definitely everybody’s job,” she said. “I have to decide where to go to and who to give the ball to. I love being a setter so much. It is an amazing position. I just like being able to set up people and for them to be able to do their thing.”

Bevolo said Taylor Westfall is “a really good friend of mine,” and playing on the same college team will be natural and fun.

“We are so close,” she said of Westfall. “We have played volleyball together for a very long time. We will just build on that. I am surprised they got both of us, but I think it is great.

“It just felt wrong to not play volleyball. I think this is a small school, we made it a family here. All the girls are so kind and close. I grew up with everybody I know and we have just grown together. They mean so much to me. They are like sisters and a second family.”

Terra and Tom Bevolo are Niah’s parents.

