ROXANA – Roxana Middle School eighth-grader Ashton Noble made history for the Vikings on May 18 at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

Noble won the Eighth Grade Class AA discus throw championship at the Illinois Elementary School Association state meet, throwing 162’ 2” to take first place, outdistancing the runner-up by just over 12 feet.

“It was really cool,” Noble said recently. “It was really nice to put in all that hard work, and it was really good to come away with a big win like that.”

Noble described his winning throw as a good one right from the time the disc left his hand.

“It felt really good,” Noble said. “I knew it felt really good when it left my hand. I knew it was a good throw, and when they called out the numbers, I was really stunned. That was my personal record for the season.”

It was Noble’s brother, Alex, who started to get him ready for the season, and he also received help from many others.

“My brother, Alex, put me in the weight room,” Noble said, “and got me athletic and strong for several sports.”

Noble also got help from his family and Capt. James Brooks, an Edwardsville firefighter who helped Noble with his technique. Noble is very grateful for all of the help he received.

“My dad helped me along the way,” Noble said, “and my trainer, James Brooks, helped the most, along with my mother.”

He also got help from Roxana coaches Cindy Turner and Susie Walker, both of whom played vital roles in Noble’s success.

And that Noble is very grateful for all the help he received is a part of his personality, according to his dad, Eric.

“Overall, yes, I’m very proud of him as a kid,” Eric Noble said. “He took 12th place last year, and he had his sights set on a medal. He really worked hard, and ended up with a state championship.”

Noble works as equally hard in the classroom as he does on the track and athletic fields.

“Most definitely,” Eric Noble said. “He’s a good student, he works hard in the community, he’s just an overall good young man.”

And as far as seeing his son win a state championship?

“As a parent, you have so many moments that take your breath away,” Eric Noble said, “and that was one of them.”

Ashton Noble returned home to Roxana to a hero’s welcome, getting a police escort back into town, and community leaders stopped by a reception to say hi and congratulate him.

“For a 14-year-old, that’s a little overwhelming,” Eric Noble said. But Ashton took everything in stride, which is in step with who he is.

“He’s very quiet, doesn’t have a lot to say,” Eric Noble said. “He just goes out, handles his business, and it’s a lot of fun to watch him grow up.”

Noble himself noted that the excitement of his championship is starting to wear off a little bit, but he’s now focused on some goals for his upcoming freshman year at Roxana High.

“I’m really hoping to qualify for the IHSA state meet,” Noble said, “and playing varsity football and basketball. It’s wearing off a little bit, but right now, I’m in the gym, working on football and basketball for the upcoming season.”

His dad hopes that Ashton will keep on working hard and achieve all of his goals as well.

“We’re hoping that he stays true to his work ethic, for one,” Eric Noble said, “and continues to grow and mature as a person and an athlete.”

And Ashton also remembered to thank everyone for all the support he’s received as well.

“I really appreciate the support from the community,” Noble said.

