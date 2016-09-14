ROXANA - Though the teams could have just walked around two and a half miles to compete against one another, the East Alton-Wood River High School Oliers girls volleyball team loaded up their team bus to head to the Roxana High's Larry Milazzo Gymnasium to compete against the Shells.

After a quick battle, the Shells had earned bragging rights over their neighboring school, winning the match in two sets (25-10, 25-15).

Roxana head coach Mike McKinney was more than pleased that his team had the opportunity to grasp the bragging rights in this game, especially after falling to Civic Memorial after very close sets Monday evening.

"Just like when we play Bethalto and Wood River, you know it's going to be high spirited for the fans. The kids have the bragging rights on the line," he said. "It feels good to get a win, losing two close ones with Fort Zumwalt and Bethalto. Getting back on the winning track is always a good thing."

Libero Brittany Alexander stood out from the pack with some great digs while a defensive trio consisting of Taylor Jackson, Taylor Westfall and Braeden Lackey made some solid kills.

"It's nice to spread the things around so the defense can't focus on just one person," McKinney said.

The Oilers took home a victory in one sense of the night as the junior varsity team dominated their hosting opponents in two sets (25-15, 25-19) prior to the varsity match.

Roxana extended their record to 10-5 while the Oilers have struggled to earn a win this season.

