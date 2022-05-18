ROXANA - The Bacus family recently presented the Fourth Annual Shine Like Spencer Kindness Award to graduating Senior Sharlee Mason.

The $500 award was established in memory of their son, Spencer Bacus who died in 2018 from a rare form of cancer.

Spencer was described as a 2012 graduate of Roxana High School and known as "an extremely kind and caring young man who was a friend to all," Debbie Bacus said.

When Spencer was three days old, we were told by doctors at Children's Hospital in St. Louis that most children born with his rare skin disorder (Giant Congenital Nevus) don't live past five years old. He certainly kept living - happily, joyfully, robustly – day after day, year after year, and inspired countless amounts of students and residents in his community and at SIUE.

Spencer Bacus, 24, was an SIUE junior in the Department of Applied Communication Studies; Fine Arts Fellow, honor thespian, accomplished actor and performer, versatile musician – pianist, woodwinds, guitar, vocalist; weightlifting and fitness enthusiast, beard aficionado, and best friend to everyone when he met peacefully died on April 24, 2018.

The Shine Like Spencer Kindness winner is chosen by Roxana faculty/staff recommendation of a student who possesses these same qualities.

Miss Mason was nominated by her English teacher, Kara Turley.

