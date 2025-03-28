ROXANA, — The Roxana Varsity Shells secured an 8-3 victory against Southwestern on Friday, showcasing a strong comeback performance that turned the tide of the game in the late innings.

The game began with Roxana taking an early lead in the second inning when Nicholas Miles hit a single, driving in one run.

Southwestern responded in the top of the fourth, tying the game at 1-1 with a double from Ben Biciocchi that scored a runner.

The momentum shifted again in the top of the sixth when Southwestern's Ian Brantley doubled, allowing one run to score. Biciocchi followed with a single, extending Southwestern's lead to 3-1.

However, the Shells mounted a significant rally in the bottom of the sixth, scoring seven runs on six hits. Sean Maberry delivered a pivotal double that drove in three runs, helping Roxana reclaim the lead at 8-3.

Caiden Davis earned the win for the Shells, pitching one and one-third innings without allowing any hits or runs.

He struck out none and walked one. Ryan Lowis took the loss for Southwestern, having pitched five and one-third innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on ten hits, while striking out three batters.

Mason Crump started on the mound for Roxana, allowing four hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out nine batters and walking two.

The Shells totaled 11 hits in the game, with Kael Hester, Kadin Carlisle, Dalton Carriker, and Miles each contributing two hits. Maberry and Miles both drove in three runs for Roxana.

Biciocchi stood out for Southwestern, leading the team with two runs batted in and finishing the game 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Roxana Varsity Shells will face Jersey at home on Wednesday.

