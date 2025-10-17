ROXANA — The Roxana Shells dominated their crosstown rivals, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers, with a 55-0 victory in a high school football game played Friday night at Roxana.

From the opening kickoff, Roxana set the tone as Max Autery returned the ball for a touchdown on the very first play. Although the extra point attempt failed, the Shells took an early 6-0 lead.

With 8:41 remaining in the first quarter, Sean Maberry extended the lead with a 6-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful extra point to make it 13-0.

"When we have a young group like we do, we just have to tell them to play hard. I think this was a better effort than we have had in the past few games," East Alton-Wood River head coach Garry Herron said.

Maberry scored again later in the quarter on a 44-yard run, but the extra point was unsuccessful, putting Roxana ahead 19-0. Autery added his second touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run, with the extra point good, closing out the first quarter at 26-0.

"We had a good game, we have to regroup, get healthy, and our next focus is on Marquette for next week. Roxana's coach, Wade DeVries, said.

In the second quarter, Brandon Green Jr. ran 26 yards for a touchdown, and the Shells converted a two-point attempt to increase their advantage to 34-0.

Mason Crump contributed with a 38-yard touchdown run, followed by Ashton Carter’s 5-yard touchdown just before halftime, giving Roxana a commanding 48-0 lead at the break.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Roxana capped the game with a final touchdown in the fourth quarter as Brody Morris ran in from 1 yard out, finalizing the score at 55-0.

