WEST FRANKFORT — The Roxana Shells secured a spot in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs with a 55-26 victory over the West Frankfort Redbirds on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

The game began with West Frankfort winning the coin toss and choosing to receive. However, Roxana’s defense forced an early punt, setting up a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cohen Dugan to Sean Maberry that put the Shells ahead 7-0. Mekhi Shorter extended the lead with a 42-yard rushing touchdown later in the first quarter, making it 14-0.

Roxana continued to build momentum in the second quarter as Maberry scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard reception to increase the lead to 21-0.

West Frankfort responded with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Chris Samples, cutting the deficit to 21-6. Just before halftime, Brandon Green Jr. returned a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown, sending Roxana into the break with a 28-6 lead.

The third quarter saw Maberry add two more touchdown receptions, one for 46 yards and another for 15 yards.

Roxana coach Wade DeVries commented on the offensive strategy, saying, “We kind of took advantage of what they gave us. We knew they were going to defend the run really well, so we threw a couple passes that worked out.”

West Frankfort scored again on a 4-yard run by Samples, but Green responded with a 60-yard kickoff return touchdown late in the quarter, pushing Roxana’s lead further.

In the fourth quarter, West Frankfort added two touchdowns: a 5-yard run by Chance Patterson and a 26-yard touchdown run by Jaden White. Roxana’s Brody Morris also scored on a 15-yard run.

Roxana will host St. Joe Ogden in the next round of the playoffs on Saturday. The kickoff time has not yet been announced.