WOOD RIVER - Roxana won the team championship of the small school division of the Madison County Track Championships Monday afternoon, April 28, 2025, and evening at East Alton-Wood River High School Memorial Stadium in Wood River.

The Shells took first place with 110 points, with Civic Memorial second at 91 points, Madison was third with 88 points, in fourth place was host East Alton-Wood River, with 72 points, Maryville Christian was fifth at 44 points, placing sixth was Metro-East Lutheran with 40 points, and Marquette Catholic and Father McGivney Catholic tied for seventh with 39 points each.

In the sprint races, the 100 meters went to T.J. Wilbourn of Madison, who had a time of 11.69 seconds, with Mekhi Shorter of EAWR second at 11.93 seconds, and Marquez Short of the Trojans was third at 12.13 seconds. The 200 meters was won by Wilbourn at 23.33 seconds, with Madison teammate Jaiden Williams second at 24.09 seconds, and Roxana's Jacob Mitchell third at 24.12 seconds. The 400 meters went to Jamal Burgess, Jr. of the Oilers at 52.10 seconds, with the Shells' Jamir Cornell second at 53.00 seconds, and teammate Talon Bias third at 53.43 seconds.

The 800 meters was won by Glenn Collins of CM at 1:59.87, with Wyatt Doyle of Roxana second at 2:00.49, and teammate Anthony Hardin was third at 2:01.20. In the 1,600 meters, the winner was Max Weber of the Eagles at 4:40.63, with Metro-East's John Shank second at 4:46.51, and third place went to Hardin at 4:46.54 in the 3,200 meters, CM's Logan Kearbey won at 10:36.36, with Roxana's Noah McVey second at 10:39.61, and McGivney's Connor Schmidt third at 11:0442.

In the hurdles races, Maryville's Cade King won the 110 meters at 16.83 seconds, with Brice Stewart of the Knights second at 17.57 seconds, and Chase Winters of EAWR third at 17.65 seconds, The 300 meters was won by King at 42.55 seconds, while Alex Kennedy of Madison was second at 43.17 seconds, and Ty Books of CM was third at 44.78 seconds.

Madison took the first of the relay races in the 4x100 meters, coming in at 44,25 seconds, with EAWR second at 44.97 seconds, and Roxana was third at 45.03 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Trojans won at 1:34.88, with the Griffins second at 1:34.91, and the Oilers third at 1:35.63. The 4x400 meters was won by CM at 3:31.08, with EAWR second at 3:33.35, and Madison was third at 3:35.05. The 4x800 meters was won by the Eagles at 8:37.88, with the Griffins second at 8:38.03, and the Oilers were third at 8:53.59.

In the field events, Josh Coulby of Maryville got off a throw of 15.55 meters to win the shot put, with Jack Beaber of Marquette second at 14.43 meters, and teammate Grady Dierking third at 12.35 meters. The discus throw was won by Coulby, who had a toss of 50.53 meters, with Beaber second at 448.56 meters, and Jack Losch of Roxana was third at 45.50 meters. In the high jump, Jake Newton of the Shells won, going over at 1.73 meters, with Demarion Brown of the Trojans second at 1.68 meters, and Elijah Heru of the Explorers third at 1.63 meters.

Caleb Payne of McGivney went over at 2.90 meters to win the pole vault, with Jackson Bohnenkamp and Easton Johnson, both of Roxana, tied for second at 2.59 meters, Bohnenkamp awarded second on the fewest misses rule. In the long jump, Shorter went 6.48 meters to win the event, with Stewart finishing second at 6.19 meters, and third place went to Levi Meadows of Roxana, who went 5.93 meters. In the triple jump, Stewart won with a leap of 13.08 meters, with Jarrett Mosby of Madison second at 12.29 meters, and Roxana's Malik Randol was third, going 11.76 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

