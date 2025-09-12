BETHALTO — Roxana’s football team dominated from the opening kickoff, securing a 40-13 road victory over the Civic Memorial Eagles on Friday night.

The Shells set the tone early with a lengthy drive that consumed significant clock time before Mason Crump scored on a two-yard run with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 6-0.

Roxana extended their lead shortly before the quarter ended when Sean Maberry broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run at 1:53. A two-point conversion attempt failed, putting the Shells ahead 12-0.

Roxana continued their offensive surge in the second quarter. Mekhi Shorter sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown at 11:46, with the extra point good, increasing the lead to 19-0.

Quarterback Cohen Dugan connected with Dalton Carriker, who was tackled at the one-yard line. On the next play, Crump scored his second touchdown, pushing the score to 26-0. Dugan later threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Carriker, making it 33-0.

Roxana coach Wade DeVries praised his defense, saying, “Our defense is comfortable, this group likes to play and hit, they aren’t afraid to.” The Shells’ defense held Civic Memorial scoreless in the first half. Near halftime, Max Autery capitalized on a Civic Memorial fumble, returning it 55 yards for a touchdown to make it 40-0.

After halftime, Roxana pulled their starters and had a running clock. Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.

Civic Memorial managed to put points on the board in the final quarter, with LeMarr scoring twice—a five-yard run and a blocked punt return.

Roxana is now 3-0 on the season and CM is 1-2.

Roxana Shells at Civic Memorial Eagles Football

