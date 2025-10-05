ROXANA — Riverbend East Rotary Club President Mark Smith presented the Service Above Self awards to Roxana High School seniors Lilliana Ray and Noah Smith during a recent ceremony recognizing their extensive community involvement and leadership.

Noah Smith, a senior at Roxana High School, was honored for his wide-ranging participation in school and community activities. He is involved in Chamber Choir, Vocal Ensemble, Marching Band, Student Council, National Honor Society, Student Ambassadors, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Additionally, Noah serves on the Riverbend Growth Association Youth Committee, representing his school and community.

As drum major of the Roxana Marching Band, Noah demonstrated leadership when he independently organized and directed the band during Illini Band Day at the University of Illinois after the band director stepped away. His leadership ensured a positive experience for his classmates.

Noah’s volunteer work extends beyond the school, including contributions to Riverbend Family Ministries, community Christmas programs, Catholic Charities, junior high musicals, and ringing bells for the Salvation Army. He also serves at Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville. Noah said he is motivated by the joy he sees in others, especially children at holiday events. After graduation, he plans to pursue veterinary medicine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lilliana Ray, also a senior, was recognized for her dedication as a student, athlete, and volunteer. She competes in volleyball and softball while coaching youth baseball. Lilliana is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as a Student Ambassador, and participates in the Best Buddies program, supporting students with disabilities.

One notable example of Lilliana’s service occurred while umpiring a youth softball game when she noticed a young pitcher struggling. Lilliana called a timeout, offered encouragement and pitching advice, and helped restore the player’s confidence, resulting in improved performance. She said she prioritized the child’s well-being over potential criticism.

Lilliana also volunteers with Special Olympics, assists at youth field days, and supports younger athletes. She said helping others brings her happiness. After graduation, she plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College to continue playing softball and study law, with the goal of becoming a corporate lawyer.

The Service Above Self award recognizes students who demonstrate leadership, character, and a commitment to serving others, qualities both Noah Smith and Lilliana Ray exemplify.

More like this: