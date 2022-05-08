ROXANA – Roxana High School's girls' soccer team recently celebrated Senior Night. One of those five seniors who were saluted just also so happened to be one of the captains, Kalee Ward.

Head coach Lori Yates mentioned that she’s been a four-year starter for the Shells playing a key role in the defensive line.

This year she’s got a goal and two assists to her name and has helped play a part in six shutouts this season.

The latest one was on Senior Night against the Jerseyville Panthers by a score of 5-0. She missed out on the scoresheet but was just happy to be out there with some of her best friends.

“I had a lot of fun. I’m glad that I got to be out there,” ward said. “Five goals, that’s a good game and I’m glad I was a part of it, a little sad it’s almost over, but I’m proud of the outcome tonight.”

One of her best friends is junior midfielder Kendall Kamp. The two swapped cleats that night, something that Ward says they do from time to time.

“That’s my best friend no matter what. She’s with me, I’m with her. We’re the senior-junior duo, that’s what we like to say.”

She mentioned being very proud of her teammate as Kamp will be playing Division I soccer for the University of Kentucky when she graduates. Kalee will be there cheering her on all the way.

Kalee says she is not going to continue playing soccer post-graduation. She plans on going to school for two years and studying to become a paralegal.

When asked about her favorite moment of her high school soccer career she just said all of last season. The Shells finished the season 15-3-2. Ten of those wins last year were shutouts.

“You can’t beat that. I love playing with these girls and representing the Shells,” Kalee added.

The Shells will take on the Father McGivney Catholic High School Griffins at 7 p.m. at Althoff on Wednesday, May 11.

“I think we’re ready for that. We’ve already lost to them twice and that’s hard, but we’re out with a lot of injuries right now to so that makes it even harder. But I think we’re going to be good,” Kalee said.

Roxana dropped both games against the Griffins this season back on March 15 and 29 by scores of 3-0 each time.

Kalee and the rest of her team know the tough task that lies ahead of them and they are prepared for a fight.

