ROXANA – The Roxana Shells football team was fired up to start their season at home. They did so with a 16-13 win over Robinson in a close game.

Roxana kicked off to Robinson, but nothing would come of the Marrons’ first drive. They turned the ball over on downs with five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Shells kicked off their first drive with a long run to get inside Robinson’s 20. After a defensive penalty moved them half the distance to the goal line, they were able to break the deadlock.

Junior running back Terrel Graves carried the ball in with a two-yard rushing touchdown. He was just getting started.

The Shells tried a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful after a high snap.

After the teams exchanged possession a couple of times, the game stood at 6-0 after the first quarter.

After a long passing play from Robinson, they found themselves on Roxana’s 35-yard line. They tied the game with a rushing TD and then took a 7-6 lead after the extra point was good.

What happened next was certainly the play of the game.

Graves ran back an 80-yard kick return for his second touchdown of the evening and to regain the lead. After the kick was converted, the Shells were back on top by a score of 13-7.

Robinson had a chance to get even after a long kick return landed them on Roxana’s 47-yard line. They didn’t end up scoring on the play, but they did pin the Shells on their two-yard line with a great punt.

Roxana couldn’t come up with anything, so they punted on fourth down. Robinson received the ball on their 28-yard line but also punted on fourth down. After that change in possession, the clock struck zero signifying the end of the first half with Roxana up by six.

The Shells received to open the second half but came up empty-handed. On their next drive though they were able to tack up three more points with a short field goal attempt. That made the score 16-7.

The Maroons showed no quit. After a not-so-good punt, they had the ball on Roxana’s 46-yard line. After a long pass, they ended up at the 10-yard line, first and goal. They scored a passing touchdown but missed the PAT, so the score was 16-13 with five minutes to go.

That’s how the game would finish after the Shells’ defense delivered. They move to 1-0 on the season.

Roxana will be on the road next week against Red Bud. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on September 2.

